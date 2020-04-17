MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis wants his deputies to be paid more because of COVID-19.

Sheriff Davis sent a letter to Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert and the commission Wednesday asking them to consider a "hazardous duty pay." He says deputies now face new dangers during this pandemic.

"Every time you put on the uniform and pin on the badge, there's risk associated. This is a risk like no other. This is a silent killer," Davis said.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Davis says he and commissioners are considering if this would be for all or some Bibb County sheriff's employees.

"The patrol folks, the investigators, certainly correctional officers -- those would be certainly some that would be considered," Davis said.

Davis says the sheriff's office and the commission will also have to look into ways deputies would receive that extra pay, "whether it's more pay per hour or a one-time payment," Davis said. "Different agencies are doing it differently."

One of those agencies is Monroe County Sheriff's Office. According to spokesperson Anna Lewis, patrol and correctional officers are being paid $5 more an hour in hazard pay due to COVID-19.

Five commissioners say they're in favor of giving extra pay, but can the county afford it with the budget? Chris Floore, the Bibb County spokesperson, says that all depends on what the commission decides on.

"It will all depend on how many employees were determined to be front-lined, also how much the commissioners decided how much or how not to fund it," Floore said.

Commissioners will also have to consider where this money will come from in the budget.

"There's funds within the sheriff's office budget that we can look at and reallocate for this purpose," Davis said.

Commissioner Valerie Wynn says they'll also consider how COVID-19 affects county revenue and their overall budget.

"Our sales tax is going to be down, our hotel-motel tax will be down, so we're going to have to look at funding before we move forward," Wynn said.

Commissioner Al Tillman says the county can manage and pull money out of the general fund.

"We're not looking at going to the taxpayer and asking for additional funds. They’ve already paid and that’s their money in the general fund," Tillman said.

The bottom line -- several commissioners say something has to be done to help deputies. Some also want to do more for firefighters, emergency management, and other public safety employees.

