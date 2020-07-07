Doctors: COVID-19 droplets could travel farther than 6 feet

We’ve heard a lot about six feet of social distancing, but now doctors are warning that COVID-19 may travel farther than that.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When someone infected with COVID-19 coughs or sneezes, we know that they’re spreading the virus through respiratory droplets, but doctors are warning people that those droplets could be travelling much farther than six feet.

"The key I took from that letter is we have 239 scientists saying pump the breaks, we need to look at how this virus is making people sick indoors," Dr. Austin Follett said.

Dr. Follett is on the front lines, treating COVID patients. He is also an assistant professor at Florida State University.

He says the days in the hospital are long, and he wants to see the spread here in Tampa Bay slow down, which is why the open letter sent by those scientists to the World Health Organization is important.

That letter explains the COVID-19 virus could be spreading on small droplets, which means they can make it possibly as far as 30 feet.

"Some droplets can be as small as 5 micrometers," Dr. Follett explained.

Virologist Dr. Michael Teng says while the science is all moving quickly, this information means we need to be more aware than ever of limiting time and proximity to strangers, and both doctors agree the best precaution individuals can take is to wear a mask.

"All the evidence we have points to aerosols transmission a significant source of transmission," Dr. Teng said.

So how important is it to have that mask?

A mechanical engineer and fluid dynamicist with the National Institute of Standards and Technology built a stay-at-home lab in his garage to test them out.

Using a high-speed camera, he attempted to help show just how effective face coverings can be in keeping the air you breathe out from shooting out towards other people.

He tested out coughing and talking first with no mask at all.

Then he tried on 26 different face coverings and came up with a few takeaways. First, even the simplest of face coverings stopped much of a person's cough from reaching someone else nearby. But it's only effective when the mouth and nose are both covered.

And maybe, most importantly, for anyone a-symptomatic who might not even realize they have the virus, the mask is especially helpful in reducing airflow while talking.

