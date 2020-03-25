DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — The South Central Health District says Dodge County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

In a release sent Wednesday morning, the health district said the person is a resident of Dodge County, and the source of exposure is unknown at this time.

They're being hospitalized at Dodge County Hospital, according to the release.

This brings to total number of confirmed cases in the district up to eight.

Six in Laurens County

One in Pulaski County

One in Dodge County

The health district says the best way to fight the spread of COVID-19 is to social distance and strictly follow these guidelines from the CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The Georgia Department of Health will release their updated numbers of confirmed cases in the state at noon.

