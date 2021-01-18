'COVID has really hurt Dodge County': Community comes together as COVID-19 deaths, cases rise

On Monday, faith and community leaders gathered to remember the lives lost to COVID-19. Leaders also reflected on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — On Monday, people in Dodge county gathered at the courthouse for a prayer vigil for the lives lost to COVID-19. Faith and community leaders also talked about solving community issues and the need for everyone to help one another.

"I'm a survivor of COVID, I stayed in the hospital for roughly around eight to ten days," Pastor George Fluellen said.

Fluellen says at one point he felt like he would not survive COVID-19. Thankfully, he did win the fight against the virus, but his mother did not.

"It also took the life of my mother, so it has hit me tragically in my own home," Fluellen said.

That's why Faith leaders like Fluellen gathered to remember COVID-19 victims in Dodge County and nationwide.

"We honor you all mighty God, Holy spirit convict our hearts that we would do it your way," Pastor of Lakeside Church Tyler Kirkley said during the vigil.

As of Monday night, numbers from the State Department of Public Health show 48 deaths in Dodge County related to the virus.

More than 900 people in the county have caught the virus, according to the Health Department. A reminder of the moms, uncles, friends and loved ones who've all suffered from the coronavirus in the county.

"COVID has really hurt Dodge County, as a pastor I have attended numerous of funerals, of COVID patients," Fluellen said.

Faith leaders prayed, sang songs and even reflected on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

"So God touch us right now, heal then restore, Lord we pray all these things," Pastor Victor Cooper said.

A community that is prayerful that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

"We are praying that God gives all relief from COVID and we are praying that this new medicine will come out soon," Fluellen said.