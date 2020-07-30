According to a post on the Dooly County Schools Facebook page, the first day of school will be August 19

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — Dooly County Schools is delaying the start of the school year after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a post on the Dooly County Schools Facebook page, the first day of school will be August 19 instead of the previously-announced date of August 5. The post says the staff member came in contact with other employees last week, prompting temperature checks, and each person is doing well.

The district says if any children were in close contact with any coaches, parents should follow safety precautions and have them seen by a pediatrician, although the the post says, "We are confident they are fine."