SPARTA, Ga. — The Georgia National Guard and Augusta University Health are opening a new testing location in Sparta for COVID-19.

The site opens Friday and is at M.E. Lewis Elementary School at 11145 GA Highway 15.

It's open between 2 and 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, but you need an appointment first.

To potentially get an appointment, you have to complete a free virtual screening using the AU Health ExpressCare app on Apple or Android, through the website, or by calling 706-721-1852.

Those screenings are available 24/7, with no appointment needed.

Once you go through screening, they'll determine whether or not you need to head over to a drive-thru location for testing.

