MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The state of Georgia is teaming up with Walmart to bring a traveling COVID-19 testing unit to Milledgeville.

Starting Monday, the drive-thru testing unit will travel between Augusta, Milledgeville, and Tifton on a rotating basis, according to Governor Brian Kemp's office.

Walmart and a company called eTrueNorth, which helps expands local pharmacies' services, helped make it possible, the office says.

All healthcare workers and first responders can be tested whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms, but for everyone else, the unit will only test those who are showing those symptoms.

There's a few steps you must take before you can be tested.

You need to be screened to make sure you meet CDC eligibility for testing. Visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to do so. Once you get through the screening process, you have to schedule an appointment. You can do that on the website, or on-site scheduling is also available, the governor's office says.

Once you get to the testing site, the governor's office asks that you stay in your car. The site is not open to walk-ups.

While in your car, you'll swab your nose yourself under the supervision of a trained medical professional.

While awaiting test results, the state asks you to follow CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread of the virus. eTrueNorth will be handling the test samples and results, the governor's office says.

The Milledgeville site will be open Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. It'll be located directly across Lawrence Road from 240 Lawrence Road.

There will also be a site in Tifton open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting at the Tift County National Guard Amory located at 3111 U.S. 41 South.

If you have more questions about COVID-19 testing, you can call 800-635-8611.

