All students will begin instruction online for the first quarter, or 41 days, with the decision revisited as needed

DUBLIN, Ga. — Students in Dublin will start the school year online, according to a release from the Dublin City Schools Board of Education.

The board voted to start the school year online during a called board meeting held Monday night. The release says all students will begin instruction online for the first quarter, or 41 days, with the decision revisited as needed before making additional decisions on the remainder of the year.

“This decision came after weeks of research, discussion, and sincere heartfelt concern for the safety, health, and well-being of both our students and staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams. “Those must come before all else, but these first weeks of training by our staff on Google Classroom and our virtual platforms have me confident our students will receive the very best that our teachers and district have to offer.”