Dublin City Schools votes to make masks optional 'for the foreseeable future'

The motion goes into effect immediately.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Editor's note: Video is from their initial announcement of the mask mandate.

The Dublin City Schools Board of Education voted Monday night to remove their current mask mandate, and to make masks optional "for the foreseeable future."

According to a news release from the board, they added an amendment allowing Superintendent Fred Williams to reinstate the mask mandate, following a polling of the board, should the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the area begin to surge again.

The motion goes into effect immediately.