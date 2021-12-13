Dublin City Schools votes to make masks optional 'for the foreseeable future'

DUBLIN, Ga. — Editor's note: Video is from their initial announcement of the mask mandate.
The Dublin City Schools Board of Education voted Monday night to remove their current mask mandate, and to make masks optional "for the foreseeable future."
According to a news release from the board, they added an amendment allowing Superintendent Fred Williams to reinstate the mask mandate, following a polling of the board, should the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the area begin to surge again.
The motion goes into effect immediately.
“Mask mandates have proven effective in the mitigation of COVID-19 cases among our students and staff,” Williams said, “but upon the advisement of South Central Health District Director, Dr. Thomas Craft, we felt that this move best reflects the data and the science we have right now. Should that information change, we will be ready to adjust accordingly.”