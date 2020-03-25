DUBLIN, Ga. — The city of Dublin declared a state of emergency Tuesday that will remain in effect until at least April 7.

The declaration says the city is not issuing a shelter-in-place order right now, but they encourage people to stay in their homes and only leave when necessary.

Here's what the declaration includes.

A curfew is in place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Public gatherings on city property are not allowed. Gatherings of more than 10 people outside of a home are also prohibited. Riverview Golf Course can stay open, as long as golfers stay six feet away from each other.

Restaurants must offer delivery, curbside pickup, or takeout services, and they can sell unopened containers of beer or wine. Employees and customers must stay six feet away from each other at all times.

Gyms, bowling alleys, pool halls, theaters, massage parlors, nail, hair, and beauty salons, nightclubs, bars, and reception halls must close entirely.

Grocery stores and pharmacies must notify customers to keep a distance of six feet apart from each other.

All parts of the declaration can be enforced by police. You could be fined up to $1,000 and/or spend up to 12 months in jail if you violate any orders.

You can find the entire declaration on the Dublin Police Department's Facebook page .

For a list of other communities with curfews and emergency measures in place, click here.

