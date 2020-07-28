The Murkerson family feels they weren't able to be there for a loved one in her last days thanks to hospital policies meant to protect patients and visitors

DUBLIN, Ga. — COVID-19 has pushed many hospitals to their brink and forced them to make decisions that impact patients' lives.

One family wants hospitals to reconsider their visitation policies after a Florida hospital kept them from daughter after an accident.

"What kind of compassion and empathy are we offering?" said Gale Murkerson of Dublin.

That's the question she has been asking after her daughter, Emily, died in a Florida hospital.

On April 29, one day after her 26th birthday, Emily, known as Em, was hit by a car in Daytona Beach, Florida. She was rushed to Halifax Health Medical Center with fractures.

"She would just be in so much pain and say, 'Mom, I need you. I need you. I need you,' and what do you do?" Murkerson said.

Gale didn't see her daughter for five days after her accident and then only for an hour. It'd be for the last time. She'd only get to speak to her via FaceTime afterwards.

Em's boyfriend and father were able to visit her shortly during her last day.

Halifax Hospital policy under COVID-19 conditions does not allow any visitors unless there are extenuating circumstances or end-of-life situations. In Em's case, Gale said it wasn't enough.

"You're at home and you sit and you wait and knowing she's in pain and is anybody helping her, is anybody gonna take care of her is anyone going to give her any medicine? You have no control over that," Murkerson said.

Gale said her daughter had to consent to surgery after being given pain medication. She and Gale's sister, Em's aunt, had to continually ask for updates with minimal results.

On May 6th, a week after her accident, Em passed. Gale said she feels like her daughter and others aren't getting the best care because there's no one there to advocate for them.

"We're not helping patients. We're harming them. We're preventing them from getting their rights as a patient. We're denying them that," Gale said.

In the midst of Em's tragedy, the Murkerson family had a bright spot. A week after her death, Em's nephew, Camden, was born to her brother Vaughn and sister-in-law also named Emily. Gale said he has personality just like his Aunt Em.

