The Medical Center Director says they have not received the vaccine, but they will be prepared to distribute it once it arrives.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin is sharing their plan for vaccinating veterans at their center and across Central Georgia. This comes as VA hospitals across the United States are starting to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

"We want to inoculate our staff that interacts with high-risk veterans, so these are primary staff that are in our geriatric program, our mental health, and residential treatment programs," Medical Director David Whitmer said.

Whitmer says next will be veterans who live at the Dublin VA. After that, veterans who go to community clinics will be next, and the plan will be to vaccinate those 65 and older, plus those with high-risk factors.

"It is not just a program for the Carl Vinson VA, but we will be able to distribute vaccine at our community out based clinic throughout the 49 counties that we serve, our ability to transport to those areas, we have buses with generators for the cold storage, and we have trained nurses at each of those sites to provide the inner muscle shot that is required," Whitmer said.