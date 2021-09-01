One leader says it is time for everyone to follow the CDC's guidelines to help slow the spread of the government.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The City of Dublin says the coronavirus case count in Laurens County is up more than 600 percent since November 28th. Meanwhile, Fairview Park Hospital says their number of COVID-19 patients is also climbing. City and health leaders we spoke to are asking people across Laurens County to do what they can to stop the spread of the virus.

"I've had chronic headaches, chronic sinus infections, body aches, I still have stomach issues," Erin Bayles said.

In early November, Bayles tested positive for COVID-19. Two months later, the virus is still wreaking havoc on her body.

"There is just days when I wake up and I'm like, 'Can I just feel better today?'" Bayles said.

According to the South Central Health District, Laurens County has had 780 cases in the past two weeks (week ending 01/02/2021).

"Critical, we are at a critical juncture now," Dr. George Harrison, Chief Medical Officer with Fairview Park Hospital, said.

Harrison says right now they have 50 COVID-19 patients compared to 20 patients a month ago.

"It does not show any signs of slowing down. Our ICU is full, most of our COVID units are full -- not most -- all of them are full," Harrison said "We are just having a full-on onslaught of patients coming in with COVID like symptoms and a number of those, unfortunately, require admission."

Harrison blames this rise in cases on family gatherings during the holiday season, so now Harrison and Dublin City Manager Lance Jones are asking everyone to follow the CDC's guidelines.

"We need to just do those things that we need to do -- wear your mask, wash your hands, don't be in crowds," Jones said, a message Bayles hopes everyone in Laurens County will hear.