The City of Dublin says it's ready to enforce its new mask ordinance passed at an emergency city council meeting Tuesday

DUBLIN, Ga. — On Tuesday, Dublin city council passed a mask mandate. City manager Lance Jones says it goes into effect immediately.

"Mask wearing is pretty much the most minimal thing we could do. [We] did not want to shut down the economy, put owners restrictions, just simply wear your mask," he says.

Just days after federal officials declared Dublin a red zone for COVID-19, Jones says the council had to act fast.

"August the 1st, we were up to five deaths. By August the 7th, we were up to 10 deaths," says Jones.

The city council approved the mask ordinance by a 6 to 1 vote.

It says masks should be worn inside businesses or stores or while outside in a place where social distancing is not possible. Jones says the Dublin Police Department will enforce it, first by giving a warning.

"After you've been told and given a mask to wear and you choose not to, there's a fine for a second offense of $25, then it moves on up from there," says Jones.

In July, Governor Brian Kemp passed an executive order stating that local governments cannot enforce a mask mandate. Jones says because of this, they also passed a second ordinance.

"Requesting that the government consider making masks a statewide required or an alternative, to make it clear that local governments do have the power when they're in a situation like ours to do that on their own," he explains.

Jones says after the 45 days are up, city council will re-evaluate and see if they need to extend it.