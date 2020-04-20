DUBLIN, Ga. — 36-year-old Mika Wells says she may have never been tested for coronavirus had a wasp sting not landed her at the doctor's office early this month.

What she thought may have been a cold and an allergic reaction turned out to be a positive case of COVID-19.

With symptoms like mild headaches, coughing, and fever, Wells' doctor sent her to a Laurens County drive-through testing site.

"They take it so far back inside your nose," says Wells.

A week later, her symptoms got worse and she got the call. She'd tested positive for the deadly virus.

On Easter Sunday, Wells' husband took her to Fairview Park Hospital.

"I couldn't catch my breath, so my husband was like, 'We gotta take you to the hospital,'" says Wells.

Doctors immediately put her on oxygen and into a quarantined wing with no visitors, which Wells called very lonely.

"I was feeling very discouraged. I was there all alone. My husband brought the kids to the hospital and they stood in the parking lot and held up signs that said, 'I love you,'" says Wells.

WMAZ

Wells says she began to feel better after 5 days with that boost of confidence from her family, and a boost of drugs from the hospital.

"I think it was a miracle drug for me, I really do believe that," says Wells.

She's talking about hydroxychloroquine, the drug normally used to treat malaria. It's currently undergoing clinical trials across the country to determine if it can effectively treat COVID-19.

Wells says it worked for her, along with several other medications, and she's glad she's still here to tell her story of recovery.

"There is hope, so I would say if you're going through this, there is hope. I am living proof that God will see you through it," says Wells.

Wells also thanked all of her doctors and nurses at Fairview Park Hospital who kept her "in good spirits" and took care of her while she was sick.

RELATED: Malaria drug maker donating 100 million doses to treat coronavirus

RELATED: 'My lungs feel like they're still healing': Georgia podcast host recovers from COVID-19

RELATED: If you've recovered from COVID-19, the Red Cross wants your plasma

RELATED: 'If I coughed, it was like getting stabbed with a knife': 28-year-old Macon man recovers from COVID-19, urges people to take seriously

RELATED: VERIFY: President Trump has small financial stakes with hydroxychloroquine, but he doesn’t control them

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.