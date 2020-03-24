LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Across Laurens County, some businesses are closing their doors because of the coronavirus. One east Dublin Family decided to keep their doors open to give out free meals to kids in the county.

"We wanted to give back to the community, so that is what birthed this idea," Constance Johnson said.

With hundreds of students out of school in Laurens County, the Snack Boxx started giving out a special free treat.

"Last week from Tuesday until Friday, we said we will provide lunch for the kids, for the whole Laurens County. I wanted to open it up to any kid who wanted to come over," Johnson said.

Co-owner Constance Johnson says her mom inspired her family to open the restaurant because she always had a passion for food and helping people.

"Anything you can think of like a snack, that is exactly what we served," Johnson said.

On a normal day, you can get wings, fried fish, or a Philly cheesesteak, but kids in Dublin are getting something special. To help parents out, the Snack Boxx donated grilled cheese sandwiches to the community, but they decided to change things up a little later on in the week.

"So we did hot dog combos on Friday, and when I say we had a lot of support," Johnson said.

Johnson says more than 100 kids came out each day last week for a warm meal.

"We wanted to do something, He (The Lord) said, 'You have the platform, you know -- use it,' and the restaurant was our platform to do that," Johnson said.

