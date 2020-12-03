DUBLIN, Ga. — The Carl Vinson Medical Center in Dublin says it is limiting access to its clinic due to concerns about coronavirus.

According to a post on their Facebook page, to protect their patients, the outpatient clinic is limiting public entrances to only the main entrance, and children under 18 will not be admitted to the facility until further notice.

The post also says the building will be inaccessible after 8 p.m.

