Very few people are not eligible for vaccines

A Cleveland Clinic cardiologist says people who have had heart conditions should be at the front of the line to get vaccinated.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — About 60 percent of Americans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For those who haven't, it might come down to needing more information. Some say they aren't eligible because they have heart condition.

“People that have had heart attacks in the past, they have heart failure as part of their story, they’re the most vulnerable that if they develop COVID, they would have a very sick course and potentially more deadly course,” Dr. Nick Ruthmann said.

He’s a clinical cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic. He says if you have a history of heart trouble, it should not keep you from getting a shot.

“Those people that have heart disease or heart issues in the past should really be at the front of the line and really be at the forefront of getting tested and getting vaccinated from COVID. Heart conditions like coronary disease and high blood pressure and having prior heart attacks in the past, if you get COVID and you have heart disease and conditions, you're much more likely to get severely sick,” Dr. Ruthmann said.

“Actually they’re even more vulnerable to the negative ramifications long-term and should really get vaccinated," he added.

He says the only patients who might need to wait would be someone who is acutely ill and hospitalized with an active heart issue either a recent heart attack or an acute heart failure. He says once they recover, there shouldn’t be any limitations with getting vaccinated.

USF Health's Dr. Jill Roberts agrees that there are very few people who are not able to get vaccinated. If you've had hives in reaction to a vaccine in the past, that could make it a little trickier to give to give you the shot. That's why you're monitored and given Benadryl. But there are a few others with conditions that make them temporarily unable to make antibodies and wouldn't benefit from getting vaccinated until their symptoms are resolved.

“If you do have cancer, you have high steroid usage, alcoholism, malnutrition, all of those can actually affect how well a vaccine can work. Those conditions don't prevent you from being vaccinated. They just make a situation where you may not respond very well, and so you may need a booster shot, may need to be revaccinated after treatment for another type of condition. But unless you are known to be allergic to one of the components in the vaccine, you should be eligible to get vaccinated for COVID,” Dr. Roberts said.

She recommends if you have any concerns that you contact your health provider and ask. Some have expressed concerns about how fast the COVID-19 vaccines were developed. Dr. Roberts says genomic sentencing has been around for decades. That’s what played a large part in getting the vaccines developed quickly. Dr. Roberts says another thing that can help put your mind at ease is that millions of Americans have been vaccinated, and there have been almost no adverse events.

“Everyone should definitely get vaccinated,” Dr. Roberts said.

The website Get Vaccine Answers also has answers to some of the most-commonly asked questions about vaccines. Check it out. Here’s more information from the CDC.