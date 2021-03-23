Epidemiologist weighs in on how spring break could spread COVID-19 variants

Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding says this is a new phase of the virus but current vaccines do work to protect people who have gotten them.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We know you have a lot of questions about COVID-19 and the latest information about new variants being found in Florida.

Each week 10 Tampa Bay is talking with Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding. He is an epidemiologist with the Federation of American Scientists and has been at the forefront of spreading facts not fear about coronavirus.

Dr. Feigl-Ding says the United States should be concerned about what he calls a new phase of the virus. His concern comes as some European countries go back into lockdown and report a third wave of COVID-19.

He says the B.1.1.7 variant is surging and that's concerning because it's more contagious and the symptoms are more severe.

Dr. Feigl-Ding says with spring break travel to Florida, it could cause variants to spread to other states. Right now, Florida has the most reported cases of the B.1.1.7 variant according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the state has 1,040 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant as of Monday, March 22. The number only is a sampling of "specimens and do not represent the total number," the CDC says, meaning the true number is likely higher.

“Whether you call it new or not, the vaccine still works against B.1.1.7. And that's the reassuring thing. So, it's still the same virus, but it just spreads much faster and it's much more severe. While the old strain may be dying out, the B.1.1.7, as well as other strains, variants are surging in the U.S. and this is causing this potential problem. And, the spring break issue will spread any Florida variants across the country and we may not even know about it for several weeks," he said.

Dr. Feigl-Ding says we need to vaccinate more people and faster. Until then, we must continue to do everything we’ve been doing – like wearing double masks and keeping socially distanced.