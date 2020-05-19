MACON, Ga. — Sharone Wright is a Southwest grad and state basketball champion who elevated his game to All-American status at Clemson before becoming a lottery pick in The NBA draft back in 1994, and as of now, he feels like the future of the NBA with players like Tray Young, Zion Williamson, and Ja Morant are in good hands.

Wright explains, “I’m proud of both of those kids. They are lighting the NBA up and its a great product for NBA commissioner Adam Silver for a long time.”

Speaking of the future, Wright's opinion about the NBA restart due to COVID-19 is a bit personal because of his compromised health condition, but he’s excited to see the game returning.

“The hardest part about it is a work stoppage for the guys,” says Wright. “It’s really hard to pick up after being down so long. You need a month of training camp, 2-3 weeks of really going at it. Guys aren’t really in the gym like because places like LA Fitness are closed due to COVID-19. Its going to be hard, but I’d like to see a prolonged season where we can get the guys in the gym and go.”

Although the NBA gave the go-ahead for facilities to reopen on May 8, many like the Atlanta Hawks franchise are waiting a bit longer before making a decision to reopen for the first time since March 18th.

