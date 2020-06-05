MACON, Ga. — On Tuesday, an F-15 Eagle soared through the Central Georgia sky as a salute to healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers.

People from all over had their eyes to the skies and ears open to hear the boom.

More than 100 healthcare employees gathered outside of Coliseum Medical Centers to watch. It departed from the Robins Air Force Base before flying over Macon, where employees held signs to greet it.

Coliseum Medical Centers Doctor Brandon Kirshner says he was grateful for the gesture because the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on healthcare workers.

"We're all working extraordinarily long hours and it was incredible to see how much we are appreciated in the healthcare industry," Kirshner said.

The F-15 made it's way to the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

You could spot healthcare workers on the helipad, buildings, and parking decks to watch the aircraft graze the sky above.

It also flew over Perry Hospital and the Houston Medical Center.

Warner Robins Fire Chief Ross Moulton says the flyover gave him and other first responders hope that the pandemic would end sooner rather than later.

"Glad to be here as firefighters to do what we do everyday and to do our jobs and we are thankful for that," Moulton said.

Some folks in Dublin watched the aircraft fly over the Carl Vinson VA medical Center and Fairview Park Hospital.

"That was tremendous. That really gave me goosebumps," Kirshner said.

Kirshner says he's proud to be a healthcare professional watching the community come together during tough times like the coronavirus crisis.

