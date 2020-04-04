MACON, Ga. — This week, an online movement sprung up on Facebook called Faith not Fear

It has folks building crosses and putting them in their yards as a sign of faith against COVID-19.

For two brothers in Macon, the last 48 hours have been pretty busy.

14-year-old Lane Rainey and his 11-year-old brother Hippy Hipps gathered up as many 2x4s as they could find Wednesday to make crosses.

Then, they turned around and sold them all over Central Georgia.

"We put them 2 feet down and across and drill in with three nails, and then use different stains to just bring the color out in the wood," Lane said

The boys sold the crosses for $20 a piece -- they said they never imagined they'd get so many orders.

"We've raised $2,500 right now in two days, and we've had a ton of people. I mean, we had 100 orders, 200 orders," Lane figured. " We sold three in our neighborhood, we've got 20 in Dublin, four or five in Warner Robins."

It's all part of a Facebook group that sprung up called "Faith not Fear." The idea is for folks to build crosses and put them in their front yards. The boys made a profit and they knew just what to do with the money.

"We know a lot of people that work at the hospital, so after talking with them, we decided we were going to fill the break rooms of all three hospitals within Macon with snacks and drinks and all kinds of stuff," he explained.

It will come as a blessing to countless folks on the front lines, and that's the idea behind the campaign, as we all deal with coronavirus.

"I think we all need to pray, repent, and trust God and stop fearing, stop having a fear of the unknown. Just put your trust in the Lord and pray everything works out," Lane said.

The folks in Johnson County also built crosses.

Denise Martin says they handed out 250 crosses.

They put the money back into buying more lumber, but now with the governor's shelter in place order, they've stopped selling them and encourage everyone to make their own crosses and put them in their yards.

RELATED: Cardboard cutouts pose as guests for wedding amid COVID-19

RELATED: Tampa pastor says he will not hold Sunday service at church after his arrest

RELATED: Georgia couple in quarantine ties knot in drive-by ceremony

RELATED: Going home! | Floyd County woman diagnosed with COVID-19 being released from hospital

RELATED: Stop holding 'drive-in' church services, Georgia public health director says

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.