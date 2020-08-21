Father-son ER doctors fight COVID-19 pandemic together

Like father, like son, two of Houston’s front-line emergency doctors are battling the pandemic together, sharing more than just a profession, but a bloodline.

HOUSTON — Dr. Paul Torre and his son, Dr. Michael Torre, are both emergency doctors who, for the first time in their lives, got to work side by side at Memorial Herrmann Southeast this week.

Both have been working relentlessly serving their patients during the coroanvirus pandemic.

“It’s been a lot of hard work,” said Dr. Paul Torre. “There are a lot of anxious, worried people, you know? Do I have that stuff (COVID-19)? Am I going to die?”

However, this week has been a much-needed bright spot for the duo, able to practice medicine together.

“The last two days have been like a dream come true. I was really struggling between being a proud parent and being an emergency doctor!” Dr. Paul Torre said.

Dr. Paul Torre has been practicing medicine for 33 years, and although he loves his job, he admits it took a toll on his lifestyle.

“You miss soccer games. You miss recitals," he said.

But this week, he was very much there to watch his son save a life.

“I said, ‘Hey Mike! Give me a hand!’ So between the two of us, like a life-saving procedure, the kid just bailed out the old man. That was great, man. You know? Passing the torch...that was just so cool!” Dr. Paul Torre said.

Dr. Michael Torre said watching his dad as a kid inspired him to go into the medical field.

“He enjoyed what he did, and he was a good role model, a good influence. So he definitely put that specialty (emergency medicine) into a good light," Dr. Michael Torre said.

Like father like son, able to support their patients and each other, side by side.

“We care,” said Dr. Paul Torre. “And we are there for our patients.”