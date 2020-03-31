WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — Wilcox County has its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

The Department of Public Health’s South Central Health District announced the case on Tuesday.

Wilcox County EMA director Larry Brown says the county's first confirmed case is a woman and a healthcare worker.

Brown says she is doing well.

The South Central Health District says she is currently isolated at home and has been told to quarantine for 14 days.

That brings the total number of cases in the South Central Health District's 10-county area to 22:

13 in Laurens County, three in Pulaski County, two in Dodge County, one in Wheeler County, one in Bleckley County, one in Johnson County, and one in Wilcox County.

All Georgians play a critical role in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to the following guidance:

Follow all local city and county emergency orders currently in effect.

Practice social distancing by putting at least 6 feet between yourself and other people.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home if you are sick.

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

