BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The North Central Health District has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Baldwin County.

According to the agency, the individual is a resident of Baldwin County.

A release from the agency says the person is not hospitalized at this time, but they are isolated at home to keep the virus from spreading.

The source of exposure to the virus is unknown at this time. The health district also did not describe that person's symptoms.

The agency says they are trying to identify who that person has been in contact with, so they can provide medical instructions.

That makes seven cases in Central Georgia.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Georgia | Number of confirmed cases climbs to 420

The North Central Health District says the best way to protect against COVID-19 is to practice germ prevention:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water a not available, us an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue. If a tissue is not available, use the inside of your elbow to cover yourself.

Regularly clean and disinfect high-touch objects and surfaces.

RELATED: Employee at Dublin plant is one of Laurens County's COVID-19 cases, YKK says

RELATED: Health district confirms first case of COVID-19 in Monroe County

RELATED: Laurens County declares state of emergency, curfew after confirmed COVID-19 case

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.