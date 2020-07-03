FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A presumed case of coronavirus in north Georgia has led to a precautionary self-quarantine for 20 hospital employees who had contact with the patient.

Floyd Medical Center spokesperson Daniel Bevels confirmed to 11Alive that the employees will remain under quarantine for 14 days from the time they made contact with the patient.

The news comes just hours after the hospital confirmed that a patient at their hospital had "preliminary tested positive" for the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus.

The agency confirmed then that a 46-year-old woman who was treated at Floyd's emergency care center had flu-like symptoms on Feb. 29. The patient was screened according to guidelines from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Georgia Department of Public Health. The patient was treated and released, according to the hospital. The patient didn't meet the criteria at this time to be tested for the coronavirus.

The patient returned to the emergency care center on Tuesday with worsening symptoms.

"Despite the patient, again, not meeting COVID-19 screening criteria, Floyd clinicians made the determination to admit her to the hospital due to her condition," the hospital wrote.

Following the urging of the District Health Director and the state department of health, the patient was tested for COVID-19 - and the preliminary test came back positive.

Bevels said the 20 employees who were exposed to the woman - some of them only for a short time - will remain on the quarantine for the required 14 days but will be paid during that time.

During that time, they'll be tasked with monitoring their temperatures and other conditions and letting the hospital know if something changes.

"We are trained for this," Bevels said. "We conduct training exercises every day and did so long before this happened."

Bevels said safety is a top priority for Floyd Medical Center. He also said the original patient is still being kept in isolation.

Although the risk of exposure is low, the medical center has also proactively notified all patients who may have had contact with any caregiver who made contact with the original patient or who may have been in the emergency room at the time the patient was present.

If the final tests come back positive, the Floyd County patient will become the third confirmed case of coronavirus in the state.

