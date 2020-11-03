CUMMING, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is using song and dance to calm residents’ concerns about the coronavirus.

The department posting their own parody of the classic,“Raspberry Beret” to their social media pages on Tuesday. Instead of talking about a teenage romance, the song department used the Prince song to list coronavirus precautions.

Stacie Miller, a spokesperson with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, says they wanted to inform the public without making them panic.

"Our hashtag is prepared, not scared. So we thought the best way to carry out that message would be through writing a song," says Miller.

Miller says it took a little arm twisting to get volunteers for the video.

"People really didn't want to be singing on camera, but our three volunteers knocked it out of the park and we've gotten great feedback," says Miller.

The lyrics in the song talk about washing your hands, not touching your face, and fist-bumping instead of handshaking.

Miller says writing the song was a collaborative effort by many people in the department, "We really did all work together to write it, and we just had a blast doing it."

