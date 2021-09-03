'He fought it with all of his might' | Newnan officer dies after COVID battle

Officer Frankie Gutierrez was described as a "great person" and "class act" who always wore a smile.

NEWNAN, Ga. — The Newnan community is mourning the loss of a beloved officer, after he died following a roughly monthlong battle with COVID-19.

Newnan Police Chief Brent Blankenship announced Thursday night that Officer Frankie Gutierrez had passed away from complications of COVID.

"He fought it with all of his might," Chief Blankenship wrote. "During his time at the department he quickly grew to become family. There was not a day that went by that he was not smiling and laughing. He will be missed by all of us here at NPD."

Blankenship had made a post last week asking the community for prayers as Gutierrez fought COVID. He had described him as a "great person, class act and an outstanding officer" who "always wears a smile and is willing to help."

Information on services for Officer Gutierrez was not immediately available.

Amid a COVID surge that has brought hospitalizations in Georgia back to their winter surge peaks and stretched the healthcare system thin, the state is urging those who have yet to be vaccinated to now get their shot, which has proven highly effective at preventing serious COVID cases.