Starting Friday, August 14th, a Warner Robins church will offer free COVID-19 testing to everyone, but their focus will be on the Hispanic community.

MACON, Ga. — According to the CDC, Latinos are hospitalized due to Coronavirus at four times the rate of White Americans, and half of all COVID-19 cases are Hispanics or African Americans.

Chief Medical Officer with the Houston County Medical Center Dr. Dan Stewart says this has a lot to do with people in those ethnic groups holding essential jobs.

"Their exposure has been greater because they have to continue to work and so their work exposure exposed them to the virus," Stewart said.

He says Latino cases are a younger population that is growing, so it may be difficult to social distance within the household. He said there are also social and economic disparities.

"How many of these people have insurance, how many people use their insurance, how many are close to doctors and hospitals in their area, and what these distributions may look like," he said.

Organizer of this week's testing Monica Pirela says she's sad and worried about the numbers in her community, and it's time to use her platform to help.

"It's focusing on the Spanish community because we don't have enough opportunities here, for our people. It's focusing on the Spanish community because we don't have enough representation in middle Georgia that know our issues and needs," Pirela said.

Although the mortality rate is lower for younger people, Stewart says we need to take this virus seriously. We can stop the spread by wearing masks in public, social distancing (even at home if exposed), and always making sure to wash your hands.

This event will take place at Resmano De Paz church, located at 1715 Elberta Road at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.