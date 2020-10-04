LOS ANGELES — The "Friends" reunion won't be here for us as soon as expected.

Production on the special has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic that's brought movie and TV making to a standstill.

The special, featuring the entire original “Friends” cast, was to be part of the May launch of the new HBO Max streaming service. No taping was done before the health crisis hit, the company said Friday.

The Emmy-winning “Friends,” which ended its 10-season run in 2004, made Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer into household names.

Plans call for the special, called a “celebration of the beloved show,” to be shot on the same Burbank, California, sound stage where the series taped.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: White House encouraged by Americans' efforts, but says 'peak' still coming

RELATED: 'Friends' reunion special is officially happening on HBO Max

FILE - In this May 5, 2002 file photo, the cast members, Matthew Perry, from left, Courteney Cox Arquettte, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc of the television show "Friends," arrive at New York's Rockefeller Center for NBC's 75th Anniversary event. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File)

AP