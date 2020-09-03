ATLANTA — A Fulton County Schools employee has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the school system said in a release.

"Today, FCS was informed that we have an employee with a confirmed case of Coronavirus," Fulton County Schools said in the release. "Based on this concern, we’ve decided to enact immediate dismissal at the impacted schools."

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon district Superintendent Mike Looney said the teacher started getting sick at the school and called 911.

“The teacher felt ill at work. 911 was called. This particular teacher was transported from the school campus.” Looney said.

The sick teacher worked at two schools, Bear Creek Middle School in Fairburn and Woodland Middle School in East Point. Creekside High School was also released early because of it's close proximity to Bear Creek Middle School and because many families have students in both schools, the district said.

All the extracurricular activities at all schools are also cancelled for Tuesday.

All Fulton County Schools and offices will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday March 10. More closures are imminent, according to a voicemail message the district sent to parents Monday afternoon.

The Fulton County School System is the fourth largest school system in Georgia. More than 93,500 students attend 106 schools in the cities of Alpharetta, Chattahoochee Hills, College Park, East Point, Fairburn, Hapeville, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park, Palmetto, Roswell, Sandy Springs, South Fulton, and Union City, according to the district.

