MACON, Ga. — The Army National Guard troops are working to clean and disinfect nursing homes across Central Georgia. Wanya Reese caught up with a soldier for a look at the cleaning and what else the guard is doing to help.

Governor Brian Kemp authorized Georgia National Guard troops in March to help fight COVID-19. First Lieutenant Joshua Julien is one of those troops on the ground getting nursing homes cleaned.

"Try to maintain traffic as necessary," Julien said.

Julien spends each day on the front line keeping the medically-fragile safe from COVID-19.

"We are basically going to assisted living facilities and helping sanitize," Julien said.

Julien says his father inspired him to be commissioned into the Army Bational Guard in 2014.

"I always wanted to serve, I was never certain in what aspect I wanted to serve, but I know I wanted to help," Julien said.

During his off-time, Julien works at Publix in McDonough, but when he got orders to Central Georgia he packed his bags to serve his state.

"So the majority of the time, I am on the admin side. We have a layout of the map, this is the facility we are at right now -- red, I mark as complete, green, we have a fogger we use to reach like hallways," Julien said.

Julien controls "traffic," keeping time and keeping track of where troops are cleaning,a job he says is well worth all the work for the community.

"When you see people constantly thanking you -- the little grandmas, they come up there and they may not necessarily know exactly what is going on, but they are still grateful -- and then all employees are so helpful. You can't help but love what you do," Julien said.

A spokesman with the 148th Brigade says troops are also helping at Navicent Health in Macon by taking temperatures of visitors, and in Baldwin County, they are working with the ER staff, and troops are working with local food banks.

