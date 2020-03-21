ATLANTA — Georgia Tech released a statement Saturday morning indicating that a staff person in the Centergy Building-Tech Square Research Building in Tech Square on 5th Street in northwest Atlanta has tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials said the notification was received from a building tenant who had alerted the building manager, who, in turn, notified Georgia Tech officials.

In addition, the school said they have received notice of an individual working at the Clough Undergraduate Learning Commons who had been in contact with a family member who had tested positive for COVID-19. The staffer in question, in this instance, Tech officials said, has not tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the CDC, individuals exposed to asymptomatic people with potential exposure to coronavirus -- such as from a family member who has tested positive -- are not considered exposed.

They do not recommend testing, symptom monitoring or special management for these persons. However, anyone who develops symptoms -- fever, cough and shortness of breath -- is advised to contact their health care provider for guidance.

Georgia Tech emphasizes that there are no identified cases of students with COVID-19 at this time. The school says they will provide any additional updates as they are received.

