ATLANTA — The coronavirus pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of life, and new numbers show that it is even having an impact on gas prices.

According to AAA, the average price for gas in Georgia is now $1.95 a gallon for regular unleaded gas. That price is 12 cents less than it was a week ago, and 54 cents than it was this time last year.

"Typically gas prices start to trend more expensive at the beginning of spring, especially as motorists get out to enjoy the warmer weather and travel for spring break. That is not the case this year,” said Montrae Waiters, a AAA spokeswoman.

With Americans being urged to stay at home and practice social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus, the travel company said they are seeing less traffic on the roadways, which they said will ultimately "drive down demand, increase gasoline supply and push pump prices less expensive for the foreseeable future.”

It now costs $29.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, according to AAA; that is $11.85 less than what motorists paid in April of 2019, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.74 per gallon.

AAA said the decline in prices are mostly being driven by the decline in price of crude oil. The prices for it have dropped to $22 a barrel, a low not seen since 2002, said AAA.

Right now, average prices in metro Atlanta are $1.93, two cents below the state average. Georgia drivers will find the most expensive gas prices in areas near the Georgia coast and Interstate 95 around Savannah, Hinesville-Fort Stewart and Brunswick.

Prices are expected to continue to fall in the week ahead.

