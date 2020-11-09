x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Coronavirus

$1800 in unemployment money in Georgia | How to know if you'll get it, and when it's coming

You're probably wondering if you'll get any of the additional money that's been earmarked, and when it will get to you.

ATLANTA — If you've heard about the extra unemployment payments coming by way of the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program, you're probably wondering if you'll get any of the additional $1,800 that's been earmarked for each eligible individual, and when it will get to you.

The Georgia Department of Labor said it will begin issuing these payments in two batches - one $900 payment each that will cover three weeks' worth of $300 in additional benefits.

RELATED: Georgia Department of Labor to begin issuing supplemental $300 checks in batches next week

These payments will cover the time period from the week that ended Aug. 1 and on.

If you're in Georgia, here's how to tell if you're getting those payments, and when you can expect them:

How to tell if you're getting the payments

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), anyone is eligible if they're already eligible for at least $100 a week in unemployment assistance from any of the following:

  • Unemployment compensation, including regular State Unemployment Compensation, Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) and Unemployment Compensation for Ex-Service members (UCX)
  • Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)
  • Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)
  • Extended Benefits (EB)
  • Short-Time Compensation (STC)
  • Trade Readjustment Allowance (TRA)
  • Payments under the Self-Employment Assistance (SEA) program

The Georgia DOL said to find out your eligibility, to go the My UI portal where you will need to "use a link to attest to the reason for their unemployment," as is the standard process for claiming normal benefits.

GDOL also said only those with an individually-filed claim need to do that. If you've had an employer-filed claim, it should be handled automatically.

When the payments will arrive

According to a GDOL spokersperson, the agency began to release the first batch of $900 payments on the night of Sept. 10. The second batch of $900 payments should be issued next week.

MORE HEADLINES

Related Articles