MACON, Ga. — Since Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for Georgia, the Consumer Protection Division has received over 700 price gouging complaints.

"It's going up on something just to profit off the disaster that's taking place, which, in this case, is the pandemic."

Kelvin Collins with the Better Business Bureau says his office mostly sees complaints on grocery stores.

"There's really a fine line on what's considered price gouging, and what is their normal markup from what they are having to pay."

According to the Attorney General's office, demand drives prices in our free-market economy.

However, during a state of emergency, businesses can't sell any goods or services identified by the governor at a higher price than the price they were sold for before the order.

Right now, they are reviewing price gouging complaints from across the state, on food products, like eggs and meat, toilet paper, water, personal protective equipment, disinfectant and cleaning supplies.

"When you're selling hand sanitizer that usually goes for 99 cents for $15 to $17, that's pretty egregious."

Collins says for food products it may be different, "Eggs and meat have gone up right now, and the stores are paying more to get that into stock, they're having to pay more for transporting it there."

Through this pandemic, the state formed a task force to protect people against fraud.

"There's fines that range from $2,000 to $15,000 per case."

In a press release, Attorney General Chris Carr said, "We won't tolerate those who are taking advantage of consumers and interfering with our front-line workers' response to the crisis."

If you think a business is price gouging or is in violation of Georgia's Fair Business Practices Act, you can report it to the Georgia Department of Law's Consumer Protection Division by visiting consumer.ga.gov.

