Twenty college students stranded in Peru – unable to return to the U.S. - after Peru ordered its borders to close for 15 days to stop the virus’ spread there. Among them are students from UGA and Augusta University.

The students and one faculty member said they were given just a 24-hour notice before the 15-day mandatory quarantine, which put a halt to international flights.

“One of us had the idea that we should go to the U.S. consulate, we should bring our bags, and hopefully they can get us on a flight,” one student said.

When they arrived, the consulate’s doors were closed. Attached was a letter with a number to call.

“That number was not the correct one, so we ended up finding the correct one and that rang and rang, and then we got put on hold and then we got hung up on, so as of now, we haven’t had any contact with them,” she told 11Alive.

The students from University of South Alabama, UGA, Lenoir Rhyne and Augusta University said their colleges are doing everything they can to get home.

“They realize that even though we are from four different universities and four different health care fields for the most part that we are a team down here, and they are working together to get us out as a group,” University of South Alabama faculty member Joel Ellzie said.

Their biggest concern right now is that this could go on longer than expected.

“As time goes on, it will be harder and harder for us to get home, and just the unknown. I mean, anything can change at any minute here so that’s the biggest fear I think is that we will be here for even longer, I mean, who knows?" Erin Hill said.

