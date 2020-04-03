ATLANTA — A 15-year-old Fulton County coronavirus patient attended a class at a Cherokee County study center for homeschool students about two days before showing symptoms, the center has confirmed.

The Living Science Homeschool Study Center was told by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) it did not have to close its campus, but it has voluntarily done so until March 12.

That would encompass a two-week incubation period dating back to last Wednesday, when the teen attended the class.

According to Fulton County health officials, that teenager began showing symptoms on Friday - two days after his father - a 56-year-old who had recently traveled to Milan, Italy, for work.

The son and his father are the only two known cases of coronavirus in Georgia.

According to Living Science, "DPH has contacted the families directly who have children in the same Wednesday class as the student."

"DPH has asked those families to self-quarantine voluntarily for the two-week incubation period of the virus and to wait to return to class until Thursday, March 12," Living Science said.

It is not clear how many students were in the class, or how many families might be under self-quarantine. According to the CDC, "some spread might be possible before people show symptoms" though it is "not thought to be the main way the virus spreads."

According to Fulton County officials, the teen was not showing symptoms as of last Wednesday, when he attended class.

Living Science said the decision to voluntarily close until that date "gives families the greatest freedom to determine how to best care for their children."

The center says it has asked teachers to use online materials in the meantime to help parents continue with their children's homeschool education.

The center did not say if it was implementing any kind of disinfecting measures.

"Please continue to pray for the affected family," the center said in a statement. "We encourage you to remember the words of Isaiah 41:10: Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God;I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

