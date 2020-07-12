Preliminary data already shows a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving.

MACON, Ga. — Health experts warned of a surge in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday and Georgia's COVID-19 case curve is already showing signs of that increase.

Thanksgiving still falls within the state's two-week preliminary data window, so numbers are likely to increase more as the state receives and tallies test results from this time frame. However, preliminary data already shows the state averaging 2,400 new cases a day at the beginning of December.

Georgia has seen a steady climb in this case curve for two months now. The state more than doubled it's daily average of new cases in that time, sitting just shy of 2,300 new cases a day before the preliminary data window. That's well over half of the case totals reported at the peak in mid-July and more than four times numbers reported in April when the state's shelter in place order took effect.

Bibb county data already shows a steep increase in cases in the last two weeks, with the high point now showing an average of 34 new cases a day less than a week ago. That's already triple the average from the end of September.

Houston County has seen a few more ups and downs in it's case curve than Bibb, but in the preliminary window, numbers already show another climb. At the start of the month, Houston averaged more than 22 new cases a day, which is almost on par with recent spikes in late October and mid-November.

Meanwhile, Georgia's hospitals are seeing a big spike in new patients. At the end of November, the state averaged around 100 new patients a day. Within 10 days, that number almost doubled to 180. That's more than half of the peak hospitalizations back in July.

Deaths tied to COVID-19 continue to drop. Numbers started to decrease in early November, and it's the longest downward streak since the end of September.