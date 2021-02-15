In the month of January, Georgia cut its average daily case count by more than half.

MACON, Ga. — Georgia's COVID-19 case curve looks like a mirror image from December to January.

The state's latest surge in cases topped out at more than 7,300 new cases a day on January 8th. Less than a month later at the first of February, new cases dropped down to a little more than 3,200.

The state actually logged an almost identical number of cases in December and January the curve moves in opposite directions between the two months.

However, numbers are still almost three times higher than at the end of September when Georgia reached an average near 1,100 new cases.

Meanwhile, counties like Bibb and Houston show large improvements throughout the month of January.

From January 10th to the start of February, Bibb cut its average daily cases from 106 to around a third of that at 38. Just like in the state's curve, Bibb still averages about three times as many case compared to the low point in September.

It's a very similar story in Houston County, also cutting its average daily cases from 104 down to 34 throughout January. In September though, Houston's average reached all the way down to just nine new cases a day.

Hospitals across the state continue to get some relief. Within the last month, new hospitalizations dropped by a little more than a quarter with the daily average now around 220. That is the lowest it's been since the end of December.

January marked Georgia's deadliest month in the pandemic with more than 2,700 lives lost to COVID-19, but the daily death toll continues to drop.