ATLANTA — There are now 31 confirmed and presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in 12 counties around Georgia.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the agency is waiting for testing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm three new presumed positive cases of coronavirus.

Two DeKalb County residents are hospitalized, and the sources of their infections are unknown. There is no connection between the two cases.

The third person is a resident of Lowndes County and is also hospitalized. The source of the infection is unknown.

DPH says there are six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia -- 1 each in Lee, Cobb, Floyd counties, and 3 in Bartow County.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 and presumed positive cases of COVID-19 are broken down by county as follows:

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases (Total: 12)

Fulton County: 3

Floyd County: 2

Polk County: 1

Cobb County: 2

Bartow County: 3

Lee County: 1

Presumed Positive COVID-19 Cases (Total: 19)

Fulton County: 3

Cobb County: 6

Fayette County: 1

DeKalb County: 4

Gwinnett County: 2

Cherokee County: 1

Charlton County: 1

Lowndes County: 1

The DPH is reminding residents that elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk for COVID-19. All Georgians should follow basic prevention measures:

▪ Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

▪ If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

▪ Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

▪ Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

▪ Stay home when you are sick.

▪ Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

▪ Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you have recently traveled to areas where there are ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 and you develop fever with cough and shortness of breath within fourteen days of your travel, or if you have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your health care provider or local health department right away. Be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room, or urgent care center and tell them about your recent travel and symptoms.

