ATLANTA — In an afternoon press conference, Georgia governor Brian Kemp announced the state now has a dedicated hotline for all COVID-19 inquiries.

In the conference, Kemp added that there was a lot of misinformation being spread "rampantly" online about the virus.

The hotline number, he said, can be used to for the following:

Asking for the symptoms for COVID-19

Should someone get tested

Reporting possible scams

The number for the hotline is: 844-442-2681.

Kemp said the hotline is receiving 700 to 800 calls a day.

Anyone who may have or thinks they may have the virus is asked to contact their primary care doctor, or an urgent care clinic. They are urged to not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility, which are already strained and running low on supplies due to hoarding.

During the press conference, the governor also announced that funerals and places of worship were the biggest hotspots that helped the virus spread within the state. Already, several cases of COVID-19 in Bartow County have been possibly linked to exposure at a local church.

In addition, several long-term care facilities in Georgia are under investigation for possible cases of COVID-19.

Kemp added that the number of cases in Georgia may increase in the coming days, as more testing is conducted.

Hope Ford contributed to this report.

