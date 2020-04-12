Georgians show wide support for mask mandates, split on getting COVID-19 vaccine: Poll

Many of those surveyed in the poll were in favor of some measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community.

ATLANTA — Across the nation and in Georgia, the coronavirus pandemic is surging and setting new, grim daily records for cases, deaths, hospitalizations. And Georgians fear that the worst of the pandemic is still ahead of us, according to a new survey.

The results of the 11Alive and SurveyUSA poll show that more than half of those who responded believe that the worst of the fallout from the coronavirus is yet to come. A combined 64 percent said they were either concerned or extremely concerned they might contract COVID-19.

It may not come as a surprise, then, that many of those surveyed in the poll were in favor of some measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community.

According to the results, half of respondents said they would be in favor of shutting down non-essential businesses, and another 60 percent said schools should be closed if coronavirus cases continue to increase. A majority - 66 percent - also said that wearing masks in indoor public places should be mandatory.

While most of those surveyed appeared to support some of the public health measures to curb transmission of the virus, they showed much more skepticism of taking a coronavirus vaccine.

Nearly 20 percent said they were only somewhat likely to get a vaccine against COVID-19. A combined 35 percent said they were either certain or very likely to get one, while another roughly 20 percent said they were either not very likely or not at all likely to get one. The final 13 percent said they weren't sure whether they would take the vaccine. A sound majority, 69 percent, said taking the vaccine should be optional and not mandatory.

But, it's not all bad news. According to the results of the survey, most of the respondents said they felt they were minimally economically impacted by COVID-19. Nearly three-quarters of those surveyed said that neither they nor anyone in their household had lost a job because of the pandemic. Another roughly 60 percent said that they did not see their hours reduced, either.

See the full results below:

How concerned are you that you, personally, will get the Coronavirus? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 4.4 percentage points)

22% Extremely Concerned

42% Concerned

23% Not Concerned

7% Extremely NOT Concerned

5% Not Sure

When a Coronavirus vaccine becomes available, how likely would you be to get the vaccination? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 4.4 percentage points)

18% 100% Certain To Get

17% Very Likely

19% Somewhat Likely

12% Not Very Likely

8% Not At All Likely

13% 100% Certain To NOT Get

13% Not Sure

Should getting a Coronavirus vaccine be mandatory? Or optional? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 4.1 percentage points)

22% Mandatory

69% Optional

9% Not Sure

Have you or anyone in your household lost a job because of the Coronavirus? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 3.9 percentage points)

23% Yes

74% No

3% Not Sure

Have you or anyone in your household had your hours greatly reduced because of the Coronavirus? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 4.3 percentage points)

37% Yes

59% No

5% Not Sure

If Coronavirus infections continue to increase, should Georgia shut down non-essential businesses? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 4.4 percentage points)

50% Yes

34% No

16% Not Sure

If Coronavirus infections continue to increase, should Georgia shut down in-person learning in K-12 public schools? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 4.3 percentage points)

61% Yes

27% No

12% Not Sure

Just your best guess ...Is the worst of fallout from the Coronavirus still ahead? Or behind us? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 4.4 percentage points)

53% Still Ahead

25% Behind Us

22% Not Sure

Should wearing masks in all indoor public places in Georgia be mandatory? Or not mandatory? (Credibility Interval for this question = ± 4.2 percentage points)

66% Mandatory

27% Not Mandatory

6% Not Sure

About this poll: SurveyUSA interviewed 850 voting-age adults representative of the state of Georgia Nov. 27 through Nov. 30. Read the full statement on the methodology.