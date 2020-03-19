FORSYTH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections says one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19, but did not say which of their 34 state prisons they worked at.

In a press release posted Wednesday, the department said it was the first confirmed case within their system, and at this time, there are no positive cases reported in the offender population.

The employee went to work on Thursday, March 12 according to the release, but they won't be releasing any more information about the person at this time.

The release says they are taking precaution to stop the spread of the virus, including screening anyone that is entering one of their facilities.

They also say they're working with the Georgia Department of Public Health to make sure they're following all guidelines on how to handle a positive coronavirus case.

