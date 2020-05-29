ATLANTA — The beleaguered Georgia Department of Public Health will begin updating its statewide COVID-19 dashboard only once a day, the latest change to address criticism about how the state presents its data.

The agency made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday. The state has at different times had two scheduled updates and, in recent days, three.

The daily update will occur at 3 p.m., beginning next Tuesday, June 2, the department said.

"This will allow time to process and validate lab and case reports to improve data quality and accuracy," the agency wrote.

The Department of Public Health has faced sharp scrutiny over mishaps related to some of the charts and graphs it uses to present data on its dashboard that have been called misleading and, more recently, its practice of combining antibody tests into its overall COVID-19 testing count.

Earlier this week, the department began outlining the exact count of antibody tests for the first time.

