MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Emergency Management Agency is preparing if the state were to need more beds to treat COVID-19 patients. Over the last few weeks, GEMA has scouted locations to set up makeshift hospitals and other facilities.

One of those locations is Macon, according to Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Director Spencer Hawkins.

On Sunday, Governor Brian Kemp announced GEMA will set up a 200-bed facility in the World Congress Center in Atlanta to treat COVID-19 patients.

Hawkins confirmed the county has been in contact with GEMA, listing potential locations to set up a facility if or when the state were to see a surge in patients.

"Depending on what the requirements are, depending on what the state needs -- and also, most importantly, what's going on here locally," Hawkins said.

So far, Hawkins says they've considered three or four different locations. However, the county will not announce them until it's operational. Hawkins says they also have to consider different factors of each location.

"Power, water, sewer, the normal stuff you'll need, but it's all scaled. It's going to be a different size and scope for a 10-bed unit or a 100-bed unit," Hawkins said.

Hawkins says it all really depends on what GEMA needs from a facility that holds hundreds to a smaller facility that could hold much fewer like a recreation center.

All cities selected or considered by the state -- Atlanta, Savannah, and Macon -- are hub cities with access to the interstate to transport supplies and patients if needed. They are also locations with the largest healthcare workforce in the state.

"That's one of the other variables is that if and when this mission happens, it needs to be successful," Hawkins said. "So looking at where your resources are, and where your workforce is another variable we're talking about."

Hawkins says though these conversations are happening, it doesn't mean Macon will be a guaranteed spot for the operation.

"We may have these conversations and nothing may happen. We may have these conversations, and we may set up some operations," Hawkins said.

Right now, he says GEMA and his office are working to see what the best option is to fulfill the state's mission.

According to a press release from the Governor's Office, the state partnered with existing healthcare infrastructure to expand surge capacity. The facility at the World Congress Center will be for COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate illness levels, excluding ventilator support.

MORE MACON NEWS

Family, church members remember Macon woman found dead in house fire

Gaming family starts 24-hour live stream to raise money for first responders

Six Central Georgia nursing homes now report COVID-19 cases

'That really threw me for a loop': Coaches, family react to Macon teen's shooting death

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.