Gov. Kemp, DPH head Dr. Toomey embark on 'Wear a Mask' tour

The pair will visit six cities around the state over the next two days.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey will embark this morning on a six-stop tour around the state to encourage the public to wear masks.

The "Wear a Mask" tour began with a press conference at  Peachtree DeKalb Airport at 8 a.m., after which the pair will set out on the tour over the next two days.

The aim of the tour is to "encourage Georgians to follow the guidance of public health officials to stop the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the 4th of July Weekend," according to a release.

It comes amid a record-breaking surge in new COVID-19 cases in Georgia. On Monday, Gov. Kemp extended the state's Public Health State of Emergency through Aug. 11.  

Today, the governor and DPH commissioner are first set to stop in Columbus, before they go to Albany and then Valdosta in the afternoon. Tomorrow, they will travel to Dalton, Augusta and Brunswick.

At the same time the governor is pushing the public to wear a mask, he has said he will not make it a statewide mandate.


