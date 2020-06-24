Gov. Kemp says despite progress, 'deadly' virus 'remains a threat'

He encouraged Georgians to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp took to social media on Wednesday to remind Georgians that there are still "challenging days ahead" in the fight against coronavirus.

"While i'm proud of our swift response and measured steps forward, we cannot grow complacent. This virus is deadly and remains a threat to our great state," he said.

The video message comes after Georgia recorded its highest single-day increase in new cases, 1,800, over the weekend.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have seen a rise, from a recent low of 783 people on June 7 to 1,056 in yesterday's Georgia Emergency Management Agency report.

Kemp said, however, hospitalizations "remain low" and surge capacity is high.

He said there have been nearly 840,000 tests performed across the state at 150 testing sites. This includes 100 percent of nursing home patients - those who are at most risk.

The governor added that Georgia's rate for COVID-19 positive tests is at 8 percent, down from 13 percent on June 1.

He encouraged residents to stay vigilant in order to stop the spread of the virus.

"Wear a mask, practice social distancing and continue to follow guidance from public health officials."