ATLANTA — As new procedures and guidelines were set forth, both at the state and national level, many churches looked for alternative methods for Sunday services. Some went online -- and a few had "drive-in" services.

Now, the Georgia Department of Pubic Health is saying those should stop -- because they don't adhere to the rules for "no public gatherings."

"While we understand the desire of local churches to gather in worship, we encourage our churches to please strictly abide by local guidelines that limit social gatherings," District Health Director Thomas Craft said.

He went on to say that many of the large outbreaks across our nation and state are directly linked to places of worship and similar gatherings.

As part of the state of emergency declared locally, social gatherings of 10 or more people are not allowed. This would also include a "drive-in" church scenario, the health director said.

"Our only hope is that by practicing this and other social distancing measures set by our local government, we can safely return to our places of worship sooner rather than later," Craft added.

Many church leaders are using social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook to provide updates. Some churches are directing members to their websites for prayer requests.

