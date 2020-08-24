The state Department of Public Health website on Monday listed 5,302 cases in Bibb, 778 more cases in the county than were reported on Sunday

MACON, Ga. — State health officials are investigating a possible foulup that may have inflated the number of new COVID-19 cases in Bibb County.

The state Department of Public Health website on Monday listed 5,302 cases in Bibb. That’s 778 more cases in the county than were reported on Sunday, and based on recent Bibb County rates, that’s 10 to 14 days’ worth of new cases.Michael Hokanson, spokesman for the state’s North Central Health District, says they’re checking on whether that number is correct.

There may have been an error, possibly involving a commercial third party that did a “data dump.”

It’s also possible that the 778 new cases included duplicates, he said.He says DPH officials don’t expect an answer Monday on whether the numbers were wrong and how it happened.

In the seven-day period that ended Sunday, Bibb County averaged 68 new COVID-19 cases a day.